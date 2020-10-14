Goliad- According to Goliad County Clerk Mary Ellen Flores, ballots sent out by mail may be returned by mail or in person. The actual voter must be the one to return a ballot (that was sent out by mail) in person. No one else may return a ballot for another voter. The voter must show identification at the time of delivery.
Ballots should be delivered to the early voting clerk at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium, 925 S. U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad, during early voting (Oct. 13 through Oct. 30) at the designated dates and times of operations.
On election day the ballots may be delivered to the Goliad County Clerk's Office, 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad.