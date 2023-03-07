Cloud insists no backroom deals were made for him to land committee spots

Editor’s note: U.S. Representative Michael Cloud toured Texas’ 27th congressional district recently. One of his stops included Goliad, where he met with Goliad County officials over lunch at the Water Well Cafe.
Goliad Advance-Guard Editor Coy Slavik was granted an interview with Cloud. Following is the second part of the interview (the first part was published in the Feb. 23 Advance-Guard):
Q: You were appointed positions on the House Appropriations Committee and a Covid-19 panel after ending your lengthy holdout on supporting Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. What would tell people who believe your appointments were the result of a quid-pro-quo deal?
A: I’ve been very open and clear and aboveboard. There was no sort of deal, whatsoever. And first of all, for me, my big ask, because they do come out after election day, is what do you want to do? I was the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and slated to be a subcommittee chair on oversight.
So I’m all prepped. I’ve been prepping for months to be there to be a part of that. And then I was on the ag committee, which is important to our district. I was really happy where I was, and when all this happened, there wasn’t a general understanding. There wasn’t any sort of deal-making on specific committees. But there was a general understanding that for us to get Republican conservative bills passed, we need to have the input on the front-end and stop throwing conservatives a bill that they’ve had no input in and expecting them to support it at the end on the House floor. So there was just a general understanding that that needed to happen.
I was approached with serving on the House Appropriations Committee, which is a committee that a lot of people are really working to get on. I respect the work that’s done, or at least the potential for the work that’s being done there.
Right now, what we’ve seen is massive spending and a little fiscal restraint, so we’re hoping to bring that to the conversation. But they had a group meet with me the night before the steering committee met and asked me my thoughts about it. I told him exactly what I told people when I was asked why I wanted to go to Washington. I said, “I’m not wanting to go, I’m willing to go.” For me, the approach was kind of the same way. I
t’s like, if this is what we need in our country right now, for us to be able to come together and move forward and have constructive input, I’m somebody that will work constructively toward the process. I’m going to be conservative. I’m gonna represent these values, but I’ll do it in a way that we can work thoughtfully and constructively toward it. The steering committee decided to put me on the House Appropriations Committee.
Q: You said in a recent interview that there were some “evils” that you want to address in spending as a part of the committee. What specifically did you mean by that?
A: Right now, tax dollars are going to pay for drag shows in Ecuador. Even if that is your thing, I think most people would agree that’s not a taxpayer-funded kind of thing, and certainly not in another country. One of the most interesting meetings I’ve had since being in Congress was just three or four months after being in Congress. An ambassador came and visited me in my office, and he said “I just want to thank you for the aid your country sends to our country.” Then we got to talk for a while. He said, “Taking off my ambassador hat, every dollar you send our country goes to undermine Christian values. I’m a Christian. Our country is Christian. Every dollar you’re sending goes to destroy the family. It goes against Christian values, and our country would be better off if we didn’t receive any aid.”
That’s coming from an ambassador. It was an eye-opening experience. Since then, I’ve worked with the State Department when we’re trying to get people out of Afghanistan and seeing, literally, we had planes ready to go. The Taliban was letting them leave and our State Department wasn’t. The longer I’ve been there, you begin to see this kind of real nefarious action. Look at what’s going on at the border, for example. A lot of the no-bid contracts that are going into this new billion-dollar industry of transporting humans across our country that we’ve created. There’s just all this waste, fraud and abuse embedded throughout the system in so many different ways. … What should we really be doing? Funding our military and protecting our country. … It’s kind of getting back to the meat and potatoes of what a federal government’s really supposed to be doing.
Q: What is the purpose of the Covid-19 panel?
A: Basically, it’s COVID origins and the response. Where did COVID really come from? It’s been something that for a while was a taboo subject. What we’re realizing is that maybe some of these theories that were supposedly not in the world of possibility might actually carry a lot of weight now. We will also look into the response that we’ve had from the federal government. … Why was the messaging so far off from what we now are beginning to know with some of the data points that are true? How much of that was just we didn’t know what was going on?
Q: Do you still doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election?
A: What I’ve said was we needed to look into what’s gone on. What we’ve seen has still caused us to believe there’s a lot of funny business that happened. That’s worthy of investigation. So one of the things that hasn’t been covered that much is there were 800 to 1,000 people who signed affidavits. I’ve asked the FBI Elections Division director about this. There’s 8,000 affidavits that were signed by people who allegedly witnessed fraud. That’s a sworn testimony. So that’s evidence of criminality in the sense of either those people are committing perjury, or it’s evidence of something that really happened.
Q: Have you decided who you will support in the GOP presidential primary?
A: Well, I suspect we’ll probably see more candidates. So we’ll see. Anyone I would want to endorse, I’d want to have a one-on-one conversation about it before then. So we’ll see how it plays out. But, you know, obviously, I’ve been a supporter of the policies of the previous administration. I’d want to see many of those policy initiatives going forward with where we’re going when it especially comes to energy and national security, and some of our economic policies that were happening.
Q: Do you have higher political aspirations?
A: Oh, gosh. Right now, I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be. I mean, all I know is I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be doing what I’m supposed to do. … I’m trying to do a good job at where I’m at.
