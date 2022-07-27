Thanks to the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education Grant Program, Coastal Bend College is now going to provide free training to Texas residents in the industrial mechanics program. Coastal Bend College also has a cooperative with Del Mar College in Corpus Christi for EMT and phlebotomy programs. The grant will cover everything including textbooks.
According to Jarod Bleibdrey, the dean for career and technical education at Coastal Bend College, this program will prepare graduates for jobs as an electrician, wind technician, solar technician, mid stream oil field occupations and manufacturing jobs.
Bleibdrey announced the program through a Facebook post. At the time, he said there were 15 spots left in the program. Since then, Coastal Bend College has been inundated with requests to join the program.
With so many people interested in taking part in the program, Bleibdrey said that Coastal Bend College is looking for alternative funding methods so all interested parties can join the program.
“There are over 150 emails requesting information about the program,” said Bleibdrey. “We’re processing those individuals that have expressed interest and there are other means to potentially pay for their training as well. We are in meetings and we are exploring avenues because we want to make sure everybody is afforded to have access to this training and we are trying to make it as cheap as possible. Hopefully free is the price tag that comes out.”
While Coastal Bend College has received over 100 emails and requests for information, Bleibdrey encourages interested individuals to still reach out by contacting ce@coastalbend.edu to join the program.
“This training is not going away,” said Bleibdrey. “There’s a multitude of other avenues and tons of scholarship money. There’s CARES funding from the federal government right now that is paying for CE programs. ... The program will still be here. It will still be available.”
