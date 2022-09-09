Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) has announced its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for the group’s targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties.
The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio, and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
“Coastal Bend Community Foundation is able to offer this opportunity to area residents because of gifts we have received specifically for animal projects,” said Karen Selim, CBCF president & CEO.
“We hope this volume of pet sterilization will reduce shelter intake and euthanasia, and address health and safety concerns.”
The public is asked to reach out to PAAC for more details about area spay and neuter clinics at 361-248-2009 or info@ccpaac.org.
Information submitted
by Krystal Thomasson,
Marketing/Communications Director CBCF