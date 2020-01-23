Coffee and tea are just the tip of the iceberg of plant-based potions that humans have made use of in their thousands of years.
Modern researchers have identified over 500 botanicals in the medicine chests of ancient peoples that date back thousands of years.
Some plants have been used by just a few people but some are near universal. And many are still in use by current curanderos and modern medicine.
One in use by modern medicine and in your medicine cabinet is based on the white willow.
It has been discovered that the willow has a number of medical properties found in their inner bark that can be accessed by steeping the bark in very hot water.
The compound extracted by the hot water would make a tea that native Americana would drink to relieve pain and reduce fever.
In the 1800s, a German chemist identified the active ingredient as “salicin”.
It was a fairly simple chemical compound so he was able to synthesize it and put it into pills.
His name was Bayer and the compound was named aspirin.
This compound that made the transition from natural remedy to modern medicine has been taken by billions of people all over the world.
It also demonstrated that ancient remedies are usually based on chemical constituents that have the same effect today.
Native Americans did not use the medicinal plants in isolation. They had a spiritual view of the relation between humans, human health and the entire natural world.
The curing process might involve song, dance, and incantation, prayer, sweating that involved a shaman or other members of the tribe.
This might help to explain how Cabeza de Vaca’s use of Christian prayers over sick Indians helped to heal them.
His reputation as a “healer’ helped him greatly in his long trek across many tribal areas from Texas to California.
The Indians used all parts of a plant: leaves, berries, bark, needles, flowers, roots that were often used as foods as well as medicine.
These parts were used to produce teas, poultices, gargles, vapors and direct application to the skin over a painful area.
Sometime a medicine had multiple uses, e.g. the whole GI system. A few had specific use, e.g. sumac for eye problems.
Which remedy to use for a specific illness was based on long experience, the advice of tribal elders and the availability of the necessary plants.
With such a long list of botanicals that have been tried in the past, modern medicine has not closed the book on plant-based approaches to healing, maybe even including prayers and incantations.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier,” was published in May 2013. Email at cherndon8695@sbcglobal.net.