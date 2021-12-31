During the 2021 Texas Downtown Association Conference, Main Street Goliad saw one of its stores win a President’s Award.
Dwell, a coffee shop/bed and breakfast hybrid, won Best Commercial Interior under 50,000 Population. Dwell was created and is run by Amanda Morrow.
Dwell has a coffee shop downstairs which also serves sweets. The upstairs is a room that can be rented out for the night to sleep in.
“There are a lot of people who visit Goliad and stay a night or more,” said Morrow. “There aren’t a lot of really awesome overnight rentals, so I thought this was perfect ... People can wake up and smell the smells and hear the sounds of the bakery and coffee shop below.”
Remodeling the store was a major part of what allowed Dwell to win the award.
“As soon as I was able to visit this space for the first time with the idea that I was going to be able to make the space into something of my own ... I just knew ‘this is how the downstairs will be laid out,” related Morrow, “a little coffee and sweets shop.’”
Morrow recalled that she had a graphic designer friend who could help her design wallpaper for a blank wall. Morrow’s vision saw a beautiful wallpaper opposite the two large windows on the second floor that overlook the courthouse.
“The rest of it just kind of all worked itself around that wallpaper as a feature upstairs,” Morrow said. “I had a general idea of a color scheme and things just fell into place naturally... It’s what it was meant to be in my mind.”
The remodeling was not without its issues. Morrow comments that there was some issues with the lights and air conditioning. The light switch for the upstairs area was located downstairs. However Morrow worked around it by using bluetooth light switches.
Morrow is passionate about her store. She does not recall taking any major inspiration from any source, instead pulling her vision from within her own mind and what she describes as “the vibe of the space.”
Morrow plans to upsize. After Dec. 31, Morrow mentioned that they will no longer be in Main Street Goliad. No plans have been made on where her next location will be, but she did state the new location will still be in Goliad. She looks forward to finding a bigger space and growing her business.
“We are certain that things are going to be bigger and better,” said Morrow.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•