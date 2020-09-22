Coffee shop, overnight rental coming to square

GOLIAD – In the near future, Goliad will have a new coffee shop and bed and breakfast on the square, as Dwell takes over the spot previously occupied by Mattie’s Bakery and Cafe at 131 S. Courthouse Square, next to Square Gallery.
Dwell is an unconventional name but it evokes the cozy atmosphere owner Amanda Morrow wants customers to enjoy.
“It will be a full coffee shop with an espresso machine and drip coffee and will feature sweets and grab and go items like cinnamon rolls, cookies and muffins,” Morrow said. “There will also be healthy options like energy bites and egg cups.”
As Morrow works to get the shop ready, she said several people have already stopped by and asked about her plans.
“It’s really exciting to see that — people in the community are interested and we want to provide a place where people can hang out, talk to others in the community and feel comfortable,” she said.
Morrow’s goal is to open by the end of October, with a possibility of opening by mid October.
“We will also have a full custom order bake shop with a variety of items available, including special needs for a party,” she said.
The upstairs portion of the building will become an Airbnb vacation rental that will be available for locals and out-of-town visitors alike, offering two queen beds and a majestic view of the historic courthouse.
“It will be a really cool spot for people to come and stay on the square,” Morrow said. “I have an eclectic style and enjoy interior design. It will get a lot of attention being on the square in Goliad and it will have a different vibe — I hope people like it.”
Morrow and her husband, Dustin, had planned to remodel a house in Goliad and turn it into a bed and breakfast, and that is still a project she wants to do at a future date.
The opportunity to open the coffee shop and upstairs vacation rental was just too good for her to pass up, and she said she sees an opportunity to reach both local residents and visitors.
“I want it to be something that brings people to town but I also want it to be a place that adds value to community members’ lives, too,” Morrow said. “A lot of people in Goliad don’t realize how special it is compared to a lot of other places if they haven’t traveled a lot. People who come here from somewhere else are often blown away with how wonderful it is.”
Morrow said she has already done a few remodeling projects in Goliad but this will be her first business on the square.
She did have a business previously in Cuero, her husband’s hometown. That business, Rodeo Gypsy, was a clothing boutique. The business was successful, earning a $10,000 facade grant as part of Cuero’s efforts to enhance its downtown.
“I had people traveling in from out of town and they stopped to see what the business was because it was so unusual,” Morrow said. “I was really flattered. I loved that people were impressed with the history and beauty of the community but it was fun to catch their attention with something new and different.”
Morrow said she enjoyed having a business in Cuero, but wanted to move closer to her family in Goliad so that her son and her brother’s son could be close.
“I had a really great time and I loved the business, and the support from Main Street and economic development was great,” she said. “But my heart always wants to stay in Goliad.”
Morrow sold her business to a friend who is focusing on selling clothing online and set her sights on projects in Goliad.
Another friend of Morrow’s, Aly Hodges, helped Gaye Urban with Mattie’s before the bakery and cafe closed earlier this year. Hodges told Morrow that Mattie’s wouldn’t be reopening and asked if Morrow might be interested in it.
“Good coffee is what this town needs,” Hodges said.
Creativity and design is Morrow’s forte, and she said she initially was uncertain about the possibility of owning a business specializing in baked goods and coffee.
“I got time to sit down and see how this would fit in with my goals and projects,” Morrow said. “What I saw was a beautiful building on the square so my brain just took off. I talked to Aly and said, ‘I’ll make it pretty, you make the food.’ Aly will be in charge of all the baked goods and drinks.
“I can’t wait for everyone to see how cool it’s going to be. I can’t wait until everyone sees what I envision.”