After contentious debate, the Goliad County commissioners approved two 70% tax abatements for two proposed solar farm projects in the county.
A reinvestment zone was first created for the Keys Hollow and Clip Road projects during the Aug. 22 meeting.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns voted against both tax abatements.
Commissioners heard from several county residents who voiced their opposition of the proposed Weser Solar project. As a result, the commissioners took no action on creating a reinvestment zone for the project.
“The problem is this one in Weser is proposed to be built amongst a bunch of people,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said.
The residents who s were opposed to the tax abatement and construction of the Weser Solar project said they fear reduced property values, soil and water contamination, battery explosions, release of carcinogens into the environment, fires, release of toxic gases, soil erosion, flooding, damage to county roads, and permanent loss of wildlife habitat.
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon spoke in favor of the solar farms.
Attorney Bob Bass, who assisted Refugio County in a similar solar farm tax abatement process, said those who oppose tax abatements shoudl “be careful what they pray for.”
“We often hear people are opposed to tax abatements,” Bass said. “Tax abatements take a lot of forms. A homestead exemption is a tax abatement. A 65-and-older exemption is a tax abatement. Ag valuation is a tax abatement. ... If you oppose all abatements, then all abatements should be negated.”
According to Bass, the Weser Solar facility would provide a maximum of 150 megawatts with a guaranteed minimum of 112.5 megawatts. He said if the plant provided the minimum, the county would receive approximately $100,683 annually in a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) and $134,244 at maximum production.
Bass said the estimated total tax revenue from the solar farms over their 30-year expectancy is approximately $15 million.
“There is a potential of five projects being built in the county,” Bass said. “About 10% of the county’s budget would come from these projects.
“You can build a solar plant faster and cheaper for an equivalent number of homes then you can a traditional gas-fired, coal-fired plant. The real fact is we need as a society more and more energy. This is one way that you can do that.”
Bennett said the county has reached a level of desperation.
“We would all rather be looking at cows than solar panels,” Bennett said. “But cows don’t pay the kind of money we’re talking about. ... It looks like we’re going to get about $937,000 the first year, and that will continue for 20 years.
“I believe all these commissioners and any of the elected officials that have to make do, would tell you that’s welcome money. We’re not selling our souls. We’re looking at something. Nobody’s made any decisions. That’s the reason I had a town hall meeting and invited everyone. That’s the reason we’re having a public hearing here.”
While discussing the adoption of the tax abatement for the Weser project, Bennett expressed his concern to Bass with the possible contamination of groundwater.
The Keys Hollow and Clip Road reinvestment zone is approximately 14,000 acres, according to Bass. He said about 4,000 acres would be occupied by solar panels.
During discussion on the tax abatement for the Keys Hollow Solar project, Bennett expressed concern over the construction of a two-acre containment berm. He said he was not comfortable proceeding without requiring an impermeable liner in the berm.
“Whether it’s in order or out of order, I need to plug that in because I drink the water in the county, too,” Bennett said. “If there’s a fire, I have concerns about it. I have concerns about what happens to the residue. I have concerns about the design of the pit underneath it.”
“If they get the permits they are required to get, the ability of this court to require more is somewhat questionable, but I think we can make reasonable demands,” Bass said.
Bennett further expressed the importance of the liner.
“Judge, if that’s what we needed, I needed to be told that we couldn’t go forward. If that is part of it, I don’t know if RES is willing to agree to that.”
Bennett said he didn’t think requesting the impermeable liner would be a “deal breaker.”
“Well, candidly, that’s the first time I’ve heard that is a requirement,” Bass said. “If I need to be told what the negotiation terms need to be, that’s not been something I’ve been advised of. Under those circumstances, I think, ethically, I need to withdraw from representation.”
Bruns said he had numerous concerns.
“This company is from the UK, and I don’t have anything against the UK,” Bruns said. “But when they want to pack up and leave, they will pack up and leave and they will leave all this stuff. I’m sorry. That’s what I believe. ... These people are not from our country. We have no laws to fight them. You have to go over there to fight them.
“Also, if we give them a 70% tax abatement, we go from making $3.2 million a year in taxes to $760,000. ... We want nice roads, EMS and sheriff’s department, but we can’t give it away. Seventy percent. That’s just not right.”
Bruns said he has talked with officials from Calhoun, Jackson and Wharton counties, where no tax abatements have been granted to solar farms in their counties.
“They built them anyway because what attracts them is our power lines and, of course, our land,” Bruns said.
“We all enjoy having ag exemptions,” Bennett said in response to Bruns. “I never hear anyone complain about them, you included.”
“I pay my taxes with a smile every year,” Bruns replied.
“And these guys will pay their taxes with a smile, also,” Bennett said.
Bruns brought up the county’s Tulsita Solar project, which received a 100% tax abatement and has made little progress in three years. Tulsita Solar applied for an extension in December.
“They have done nothing in three years,” Bruns said. “They will come back to this court and ask for an extension, and I will give them an abatement.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales asked if the abatement perentage was negotiable.
“We negoitiated downward to where we are now,” Bass said. “I have been working on this project for, I don’t know, a year almost. We’ve negotiated in good faith based on the understanding I had that the general sense of the court would be. It’s a little late, in my view, to start negotiating the basic terms.”
“These two projects, in my opinion, don’t impact a lot of people,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said. “They’re out on the prairie where there’s nothing to be harmed.”
Bennett made the motion to approve the tax abatement and Edwards seconded the motion.
In other action, the commissioners unanimously approved a proposed tax rate of $0.791813 per $100 of taxable property and a no-new-revenue tax rate of 0.747303 to fund its 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
“It’s the same tax rate as last year,” Bennett said.
