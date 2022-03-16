The Goliad County Commissioners Court has approved the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office use of investigative tool software.
During the court’s Feb. 28 meeting, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd stated the software will be fully financed through the Operation Lone Star grant.
“It doesn’t cost the taxpayers any money. It’s 100 percent out of the grant,” Boyd said. “It will afford us technology that allows us to conduct more-thorough investigations that deal with cell phone technology and social media activity.”
According to Boyd, the software will allow the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office to collaborate investigative efforts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Refugio and Brooks counties, the Kingsville Task Force and other agencies to form Task Force Lone Star.
The court heard from Boyd about the GCSO’s efforts to purchase vehicles through the Operation Lone Star grant for three newly hired deputies whose salaries are funded by the grant.
“I don’t know if you’re aware, but you just really can’t hardly buy any trucks or SUVs right now,” Boyd said.
Boyd said he was able to find one vehicle and purchased it with money from the county’s abandoned vehicle fund. He sought authorization from the court to locate and purchase a second vehicle with county asset forfeiture funds.
“Right now, if you don’t immediately purchase a vehicle, you won’t get it,” Boyd said. “We’ve checked all the dealerships in the area and no vehicles match our needs at any of the dealerships.”
The court unanimously authorized Boyd to purchase a second vehicle.
In other action:
• The court reviewed and accepted an interlocal agreement between Goliad County and Education Service Center Region 19-Allied States Cooperative.
• The court discussed and approved a road use agreement between the county and North Houston Pole Line for the replacement of wooden transmission line poles with steel poles.
• The court discussed and approved the listing of salvage and surplus information technology equipment on govdeal.com.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•