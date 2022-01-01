The Goliad County Commissioners Court reconvened for a meeting following an attempt to redistrict voter precincts in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. Census.
On Nov. 8, the Commissioners Court had attempted to make a decision on how the new lines would be drawn, however during that meeting, it became clear that the court was being presented with the wrong map. A decision was made to table the discussion until the next week so they could make sure the maps were accurate.
According to Frank Reilly of Allison, Bass & Magee LLP, who returned to offer council to the Commissioners Court, individuals who programmed the maps for Reilly to use during the Nov. 8 Commissioners Court meeting accidently used the 2001 precinct lines. Out of an abundance of caution, the deliberation was pushed back instead of guessing on where the current precinct lines are.
On Nov. 15, the Commissioners Court held a special session, with the sole purpose being to discuss and make a plan on redistricting voter precincts to fit with federal laws.
After deliberation and discussion on what was being considered when it came to redistricting, the Commissioners Court voted to change district lines according to a suggestion by Reilly. Voters were moved from Precinct 2 to Precinct 3 according to Reilly’s suggestion. A motion was also passed to rebalance Justice of the Peace Precincts 1 and 2 to follow the new lines, keeping them in line with the voter precincts.
According to Reilly, these sort of proceedings are sometimes required after each decennial U.S. Census.
“The county is required to look at its boundaries for commissioner precincts every 10 years to be sure that they continue to comply with the one person, one vote rule required by the U.S. Constitution. So that’s what they were doing, is looking at that and making a determination to make some adjustments to be sure the population is adequately balanced between the four precincts. So they looked at the different options available ... and chose a plan to balance that population.”
The Commissioners Court meeting was adjourned with no further deliberation. Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby were both satisfied with the proposed redistricting.
