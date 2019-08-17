GOLIAD – An Austin-based company is hoping to erect a multimillion-dollar solar farm in Goliad County.
Bill Webber, executive vice president of the Caprock Renewables Company, briefed county commissioners who met in a special session for his presentation Friday, Aug. 9.
Site of the proposed farm is on 2,100 leased acres in the extreme west side of the county near the U.S. Navy’s landing field, the former Goliad County Airport.
The site is adjacent to an electrical transmission line leading to the Coleto Power plant.
In his presentation, Webber said that when constructed, the 7,000 solar panels would be expected to generate 258 mega-watts of electricity, amounting to almost 680,000 annual mega-watts.
Webber said his company already had notified Homeland Security, the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Agency of its intention to build the farm in proximity to the Navy landing field.
He noted that most people, hearing about solar panels, think of units placed on the roof of houses or on a pole to power a water pump.
“This is big business. We are investing between $275 and $320 million in this,” he said.
While engineers prefer the panels to be built on an east-west line in a large rectangle, the planned Caprock facility is scattered throughout the site.
“The families who own the land want to protect the large oak trees,” Webber explained.
The company surveyed the location of the trees by flying drones over the area.
Noting that the construction might require some trees to be cut, Webber said the lease agreement with the landowners stipulate that the company build a tree nursery so that new trees can be planted on the land when the lease expires.
“Just because we are a big business doesn’t mean we can’t build the plant with some thought for the landowners.”
Webber said the 11- to 18-month construction would generate between 200 and 300 jobs; the company would conduct two job fairs to attract workers.
However, once the farm is in place, the plant would only require two permanent employees.
Before the company can receive a tax abatement, the court must establish a reinvestment zone. The proposed abatement is for five years, which could be extended to 10 years.
