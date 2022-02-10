Victoria College will offer a two-session Computer Literacy-Weekend course on Feb. 26 and March 5 in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Each session will be from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Students will get hands-on instruction and the opportunity to practice basic computer skills,” said Mary Hardy, VC Workforce and Continuing Education program coordinator. The cost for the course is $95 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is Feb. 15.
VC is also offering the 15-hour Computer Literacy course Feb. 22-March 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria. To register or get more information, call (361) 582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Information submitted by Victoria College