GOLIAD – Goliad-born civil rights activist, Benny Martinez, 85, has died. The funeral will be held in the Houston area. A register book is available for friends to express their condolences to his family at Goliad Funeral Home, 414 W. Ward , from 9 to 4 p.m. each day this week. The book will be mailed to Martinez’s daughter next week.
Condolences to Martinez family can be left at Goliad Funeral Home
Latest News
- Condolences to Martinez family can be left at Goliad Funeral Home
- Alexander von Humboldt had a very modern mind
- Elizabeth June “Betty” Loomis
- Deadline to hit soon for disaster aid applications
- A Christmas outreach
- FSA announces committee election results
- Veterans Day 2019 will be remembered
- Latest oil and gas updates
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 22
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 14
Most Popular
Articles
- TxDOT releases update on Harbor Bridge project investigation
- Helping without reward
- Corpus Christi man dies in head-on collision southeast of Refugio
- Robert D. Galle
- Deputies, Crime Stoppers seek information that could lead to arrest in Monday afternoon hit-and-run death
- Luz G. Garza
- City Council votes to end dispute with Corpus Christi over water fee
- Esquivel, Mendez tabbed as Hooks preseason all-stars
- Trojans finish Pride with win
- Seferina (Martinez) Hinojosa
Images
Collections
- Lit up in Beeville
- Nurse pinning
- CBC fall graduation
- Merry & Bright
- College art Gallery closing
- 100 years: Galloway & Sons celebrates centennial in Bee County
- Sinton Courthouse lights the night with first tree in 25 years
- Gregory lights up the night with illuminated parade
- Portland celebrates Christmas
- St. Mary’s students learning hands-on with STEM project