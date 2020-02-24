Confusion, contention culminates over auditorium grant

GOLIAD – County Judge Mike Bennett is not considered a voting member in an interlocal agreement with the city of Goliad related to a grant to fund repairs to the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
This is because of an amendment to the agreement, proposed by Commissioner David Bruns, suggesting that the judge be removed and that both county voting members be from the commissioners court.
During the lengthy discussion at the Feb. 10 commissioners court meeting, County Attorney Bob Baiamonte said, “Part of the problem is the city can’t work with the county judge. That’s why they don’t return his phone calls.”
Bruns said, “I’m told by the city that the reason we’re not going to get this grant is because we don’t have an interlocal agreement with the city.”
Bennett disagreed, suggesting that it was simply heresay that the grant might not be awarded.
“Yet the people that apply for the grant, who are in almost daily contact with these people, know nothing about it,” Bennett said. “But y’all were at a social, having a drink, gee whiz.”
City Administrator Candy Hubert insisted that there was no cocktail party.
“I sent you a copy of the contract the way the city council had approved it. The first revision you gave me, I gave to the city council, they said no,” she said. “They liked the contract as it was written.
“I have the authority of a gnat when it comes to changing what the council says.
“At this point in time, the city council is the one that has delivered the contract, not only to you but I emailed it to everyone. So, if no one read it, I’m very sorry I got a little flaky on email. No one responded that they had a problem with it except you.”
Ultimately, the commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the agreement, with Bennett and Commissioner Mickey White casting the dissenting votes.
Also during the meeting, Baiamonte raised his concern about the recent transfer of $122.82 out of his department’s budget. The money, he said was among other transfers used to make funding available for Golden Crescent. Baiamonte said that anytime such a transfer is made, it must be approved during an open meeting of the commissioners court.
“That’s the local government code, that’s the law,” he said.
“The auditor doesn’t know the law and that’s concerning to me. And the only other possibility is that the auditor is the county judge’s lackey and he will do whatever the judge says And that is more concerning to me because we don’t have anybody watching out for the taxpayer’s dollars.
“You’re violating the law; there’s two issues. You don’t know the law, which is concerning because the auditor should know about budget transfers, or you’re intentionally breaking the law, which is even more concerning to me.”
Both Bennett and County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs claimed to know nothing about the transfers, which Baiamonte said occurred in November.