GOLIAD – Justice of the Peace Susan Moore admits she has never heard of a Cornhole Tournament.
Still, the contest of throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels 33 feet through a six-inch hole in the top of a raised, two-foot by four-foot piece of wood is kicking off the annual Relay for Life.
The actual relay devoted to raising funds for cancer research is April 1, but the tournament is between 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Goliad Brewery.
The sport sports its own national organization and governing body – the American Cornhole Association (ACO), created in 2005 and based in Ohio.
The American Cornhole League followed suit 10 years later.
The organizations websites list winners of tournaments conducted worldwide.
Texas has its own Cornhole League (TCL) – which is sponsoring four signature competitions and more than 50 tournaments statewide this year. The group produces a computer blog as well as a printed magazine.
An indication of the growing popularity of the sport is that the TCL website is available in English, Spanish, Portugues, French and Dutch.
Video of some of the tournaments is available on YouTube.
Salient to the Relay for Life is the ACO’s statement that a “cornhole tournament is the most awesome way to fundraise.”
Registration for the local tournament is $5; proceeds go to the Relay for Life.
The tournament is one of three fund-raising events. A Feb. 16 barbecue chicken and a March 21 “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” precede the Relay for Life.
