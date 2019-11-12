GOLIAD – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Goliad County is hosting a Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at The First United Methodist Church in Goliad.
Area chefs and local volunteers will demonstrate and prepare menu ideas featuring main dishes, sides and sweet treats. They will share the recipes with attendees and provide samples of all the dishes.
The menu includes venison stew, peachy pork tenderloin and mango-apple crisp.
The theme of this year’s Healthy Cooking School is “Delicious in the Heart of Texas,” with a recipe collection that celebrates the 10th anniversary of Dinner Tonight. The award-winning program has been recognized by the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences for the work they do in supporting Texas communities.
Boogie Barber, an agent with the Goliad County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, says the Dinner Tonight program was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
“The Dinner Tonight website provides recipes, menu planning basics, education on nutrition and healthy living and weekly video demonstrations on cooking tips and techniques,” she said. “Our goal is to improve the health and wellness of our community.”
Dinner Tonight’s Healthy Cooking School is being sponsored by First United Methodist Church and Methodist Health Ministries. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.
Registration is $20 per person. RSVP is encouraged by calling 361-645-8204 or emailing boogie.barber@ag.tamu.edu. Seating is limited. For information, visit dinnertonight.tamu.edu.