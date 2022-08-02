Cooling stations offered by city

The city of Goliad is offering residents a chance to beat the heat by opening up two facilities as “cooling stations” during the Dog Days of Summer.
The Depot at 211 E. Franklin Street and First Baptist Church of Goliad at 332 E. Ward Street have been designated cooling stations for residents on selected days when temperatures reach hazardous levels. Both facilities also have generators to produce electricity in the event of a blackout.
Julia Post, emergency management coordinator for the city, said the possibility of power outages due to overload of the statewide Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power grid prompted the opening of the cooling stations.
“That brought our attention toward it,” Post said. “It’s really hot, so we thought we’d go ahead and do a cooling station.”
On July 13, ERCOT issued an appeal to Texas residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity.
“When they start asking us to conserve, there’s always a chance of having blackouts,” Post said. “We’re a step ahead of that and not waiting until we have blackouts. We’re doing the cooling stations for the public to see how much of a need we have for the community.”
The Depot was open as a cooling station on July 13 and 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. Post said anyone seeking refuge from the heat can call First Baptist Church at 361-645-3126 for times of availability.
Post said the original plan was to make the Goliad Memorial Auditorium a cooling station.
“In the meantime, we have it at The Depot and First Baptist Church has agreed to also be a cooling station,” Post said. “If we need more space, we’ll look at other buildings. We’re kind of starting small to see how many people we have turn out.”
