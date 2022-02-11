Well, something got me with the last norther that blew in. It settled in my eyes, nose, and throat. It messed with my appetite and my taste buds. I can taste things, but nothing tastes good. I’m not hungry and if I’m not hungry, cooking doesn’t happen.
Bil has had to live off English muffins, hot cocoa and cheese toast for four days. I did finally force myself to make him some real food in the form of hamburger steak which I do believe he would eat every day, if he could.
I also cooked off five pounds of potatoes. Some were to serve with his meal, some went into this side dish, some went into potato salad and some were made into breakfast home fries.
I also managed to bake Bil this pie and he immediately pronounced it good and had two pieces. My taste buds did not fully appreciate it. I tried a piece with my morning coffee and now I’ll even have to change coffee brands as it tastes weird too.
Hopefully these two recipes will taste good for people who still have normal tastebuds.
Mexican Corn & Potato Casserole
• 8 golden potatoes, boiled until tender
• 1 tsp. garlic powder
• 1 tsp. onion powder
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1/2 cup prepared queso (Culinary Cowgirls brand)
• 1/2 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese.
• 1-2 bulb onions, sliced thin
• 1 can H-E-B Southwestern corn, drained
• 1 Tbsp. jarred diced jalapenos, optional
Put tender, boiled potatoes in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add in all remaining ingredients and stir lightly to mix. Don’t be too aggressive with mashing it all together as it will just get gummy. Turn into a well-buttered dish and top with some dabs of butter. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until heated through.
Pecan Cheesecake Pie
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
Layer #1
• 1 block cream cheese, softened
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 large egg
• 1 tsp. vanilla
Layer #2
• 1 cup coarsely broken pecans
• 1/2 cup dark corn syrup
• 1/2 cup clear corn syrup
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 3 large eggs
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a deep-dish pie plate with the refrigerated pie crust.
Beat together all the ingredients in Layer #1 and spread evenly over the pie crust.
Sprinkle the pecans listed in Layer #2 over the cream cheese layer. Beat together the remaining ingredients and pour over the pecan layer.
Bake for 10 minutes then lower the temperature to 350 degrees and bake another 30-35 minutes until the filling puffs up and looks set when lightly shaken. If pie is getting too brown, lay a sheet of aluminum foil over it for the last 10 minutes of baking time. Cool completely before cutting.