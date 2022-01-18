The 1982 film, “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez,” provided an excellent example of the importance of understanding Spanish well for my A.C. Jones High School Spanish students, then later for my Coastal Bend College law enforcement Spanish students.
It also offered a good stimulus for a discussion of racial discrimination, and it had the added advantage of an historic event that happened close to Beeville, in Karnes County. When I read, a few years ago, about a Texas historical marker being placed at the location where the story began, I wanted to see it. A couple of months ago, Al and I drove to the site and he photographed the marker.
The story begins June 14, 1901, when Karnes County Sheriff Brack Morris went to the Thulemeyer Ranch, some eight miles west of Kenedy, to question Cortez about a horse theft. Cortez was a tenant farmer on the ranch, and his family lived in a small home there.
The sheriff’s deputy knew a little Spanish, and he asked Cortez if he had traded for a horse, a “caballo.” Cortez answered no, that he had traded for a “yegua,” a mare, since the two are usually distinguished in Spanish. He had definitely not stolen a horse or a mare. The deputy did not understand “yegua” and told the sheriff Cortez was lying, and the sheriff shot Gregorio’s brother. In response, Gregorio shot the sheriff, who died.
Cortez knew that he was in trouble, and he fled to his friend’s home in Belmont, near Austin. When a sheriffs’ posse organized by Morris’ friend, Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Glover learned that Cortez was there, they surrounded the house and a shoot-out began, resulting in Glover’s death.
Gregorio managed to escape and, after another friend provided him a horse and saddle, he began riding towards Laredo, taking a circuitous route to confuse lawmen trying to follow him.
The posse trying to capture him at times numbered up to 300 men, including Texas Rangers, and the chase made all the newspapers, frequently acquiring new assertions, mostly inaccurate. At one point, Cortez was said to be the head of a gang of thieves.
Helped by Mexican-Americans along the way, Cortez rode three different horses almost 400 miles, until each one was too tired to continue. From Cotulla, he walked south some 12 miles to the village of Twohig (now named “Pacific”), then continued walking toward the Rio Grande border, where he was finally turned in and arrested June 22, the target of the largest manhunt in U.S. history.
His case had captured the attention of the Mexican-American population, who had heard and read details of the incident which started the manhunt. Convinced of Cortez’ innocence, funds were collected for his defense. His story was soon the subject of a popular ballad, which helped make Gregorio a folk hero.
Some Anglos wanted him to hang, and his supporters, who also included a number of Anglos, wanted him freed, since he had killed in self-defense. At one point, a lynch mob tried to remove him from the jail where he was being held, but the sheriff’s men were able to prevent that from happening.
After several trials, Gregorio was first acquitted, then re-tried and convicted and finally sent to prison for eight years, before he was pardoned by Governor O.B. Colquitt in 1913.
Cortez lived in the Rio Grande Valley for a couple of years, then moved to Anson, on the outskirts of Abilene, where he died at the home of a friend in 1916, at the age of 41.
Américo Paredes, a native of Brownsville, where his family had settled in 1749, was a graduate student at the University of Texas in Austin, very interested in Gregorio’s story. He researched it for his dissertation, which he later published under the title, “With His Pistol in His Hand.” Paredes was hired to teach at UT, where he was a co-founder of the Mexican-American studies department.
The 1982 movie, starring Edward James Olmos as Gregorio Cortez, was based on Paredes’ book.
One of my high school Spanish students, the late Frank Riojas, told his Spanish class that his grandfather had given Cortez food as he rode through the George West area. Two other students, Aaron and Garon García, said they were related to Cortez. Few movies touch students that close to home.
The well-known song, “El Corrido de Gregorio Cortez,” is still sung and played by bands and musicians in South Texas. Another of my high school students, Rick Villarreal (now assistant law enforcement coordinator for the Bee County Sheriff’s Office) gave me a copy of the CD of the song, still popular in the 1990s, after we watched the movie.
I hope that all my former students will remember Gregorio’s story – and that all Spanish speakers will make sure they translate accurately, especially if law enforcement is involved.