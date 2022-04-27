Twenty-one vintage and later model Chevrolet Corvettes toured Goliad County’s favorite historical sites on April 4.
The Texas Chapter of the National Corvette Restorers Society based itself in Victoria for its annual week-long road tour that included stops at the Mission Espiritu Santo at Goliad State Park, Presidio La Bahia and Berclair Mansion.“We decided to do the Texas Independence Trail this year,” said John Lejsal, the road tour chairman for the group. “We’ve done these tours all over the state. This is the 20th year we’ve done this.”
Lejsal said 39 members participated in the tour, which included a vintage 1963 Corvette convertible.
“We draw a crowd everywhere we go,” Lejsal said.
Lejsal did some research on each of the sites before the tour to share with the members. He said the group enjoyed all the stops in Goliad County.
“The Berclair Mansion was just unbelievable,” Lejsal said. “I have gotten to go to a lot of mansions down in Galveston. None of them have their original furniture because they have all been wiped out by hurricanes. The ladies at the Berclair Mansion really know their stuff.”
The Texas Chapter of the NCRS is based in New Braunfels. For more information on the group, visit ncrstexas.org.
