City of Goliad council members discussed the vacant city secretary/city administrator job and the possibility of eliminating the city administrator duties from the position during their meeting on March 23.
After discussion, council approved advertising the position as city secretary/city administrator.
Council approved contacting former city secretary/city administrator Kandi Hubert to see if she would be interested in assisting with the duties of the position on an interim basis.
Jill Shelton resigned as Goliad’s city secretary/city administrator in February after just one month on the job.
Councilperson Mary Gleinser reported that the Texas Department of Transportation was recently in Goliad inspecting the old underpass on U.S. Highway 183.
“TxDOT came out last week and was measuring the pillars,” Gleinser said. “I have not had any communication from them in regards to a timeline, but there is some activity. So we remain hopeful.”
In other action:
• Council approved an election services contract with Goliad County.
• Council approved Earl Henning, public works director, to look into the prospect of the city entering a contract with the Goliad County Water Supply Cooperation for billing and collections operations.
