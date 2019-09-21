GOLIAD – The Goliad City Council Wednesday allowed the Texan convenience store and truck stop to erect a 60-foot sign announcing its location.
The unanimous decision followed a public hearing in which residents voiced their disapproval.
“I’m concerned about too much commercialism in Goliad,” Lisa Ramsey told the council. “I just don’t think Goliad is the place to have all these giant signs. I appreciate their giving us jobs, but I would like them to be friendly to our community.”
Howard Sutherland mirrored Ramsey’s concerns.
“The purpose of objecting to the sign is not to criticize the business but to minimize its effect on Goliad, what it represents uniquely in one of the most historic towns in the state of Texas,” he said.
Mark Dullin, with Compadres Signs and Designs – hired by the Texan owner to erect the sign – told the council, “The store is bringing a lot to the community. We’re not here to offend anyone or to try to make the city ugly.”
The reason for the 60-foot height, he explained, was because the facility will be accessible only from U.S. Highway 59, and the height gives a customer time to maneuver into the correct lane to turn into the property.
A city ordinance passed in 1990 stipulates a maximum height for signs at 25 feet. Wally Saage, member of the planning and zoning commission, said he worried that if the city council passed a variance for the Texan, that other businesses along U.S. 59 then would petition the council for similar variances.
Mayor Pro-Tem Luis Rodriguez moved to allow the variance; the council followed with its unanimous vote.
During the same session, the city council heard Goliad Fire Chief Alonzo Morales make a familiar bid for a new fire station.
“This is something I’ve wanted for 20 years,” Morales said, asking the council to include starting a fund when it completes its budget.
Morales said he thought the new station should include EMS facilities.
“It should be a joint building,” he said.
He said the ideal location would be on land available at the Precinct 1 headquarters.
He said his department needs help from both the city and county.
Funding ideas suggested by the council ranged from everyone buying lottery tickets to having the volunteer firemen pose for a calendar to be for sale.
“We’ve thought about that,” Morales said, “but, with their clothes on.
“The main thing is to get the ball rolling on the budget,” Morales said, adding that funding for the station would be with city-county cooperation.
“All of us need to work together. That’s all I’m going to say,” Morales said.
In that spirit of cooperation, the council also voted to include $20,000 in the budget targeting repair of the Memorial Auditorium’s floor.
