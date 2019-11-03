In addition to a 60-foot sign overlooking the Texan site, it now also will include a digital billboard.
City council members Wednesday evening unanimously approved a variance of a city ordinance to allow Lamar Advertising to erect a 220-square-foot digital sign on the property.
Justin Johnston, operations manager of the company, said the sign would cycle through numerous advertising messages, averaging about 10 seconds per display.
One side will display digital messages; the other will display a status message.
He assured the council that the sign would include priority availability for area promotions and for city emergency messages.
Johnston said each digital sign is equipped with a television camera that is monitored in the company’s Victoria office.
The display, he said, automatically would dim during nighttime hours.
The company plans to erect the sign on one corner of the property where Brian Dlugosch is building a Texan convenience store and service station for automobiles and for trucks.
Earlier this month, the city council approved concrete pouring during overnight hours.
“I personally believe a digital billboard in Goliad would be appreciated by the local and surrounding communities and give it the latest and most modernistic touch to the town,” Dlugosch wrote in a letter to the council.
The council agreed. The vote was unanimous, including a vote by Alderman Chuck Benavides, who attends most council meetings by computer – as often does City Attorney Barbara Boulware.
Benavides had to cast his vote by sign language because of a glitch in the city’s new computer program. Benavides could hear and see the council; the council could see, but not hear, Benavides.