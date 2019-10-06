Council OKs Texan nighttime concrete pouring

GOLIAD – Things are going to get noisy at the Texas truck stop construction site.
The city council Wednesday evening unanimously approved a variance to its ordinance to allow crews to pour concrete during overnight hours.
At its previous session, the council unanimously approved a variance of city ordinances to allow the Texas to erect a 60-feet sign.
A number of residents living adjacent to the construction voiced complaints about the noise inherent with concrete pouring.
“My family and I live within a stone’s throw from the Texan construction,” Emily Byrd told the council. “Since construction began, we have been plagued with constant noise, trash in our yard, water outages, big trucks driving up and down our tiny street, random sewer smells and huge amounts of dust kicked up ... now the Texan wants to take another night’s sleep from us to pour concrete.”
Her husband, John, asked the council if it would be possible to construct some kind of noise barrier to help attenuate the noise.
Texan contractor Casey Roth, admitted the problem. Pouring concrete, he said “is a noisy operation.”
But, he also explained that the temperatures associated with a South Texas summer were incompatible with the curing of concrete.
“You have to pour concrete when it is cool, not in the heat of the day,” he said, also citing safety concerns about men working in the middle of the day.
Another factor, he said, was that concrete begins to harden too quickly during daytime high temperatures.
“I’ve never had a city object to nighttime concrete pouring before,” he said.
Roth said the nighttime construction would begin at 2 a.m. “Hopefully, we will be finished by the first of the year.”
Alderwoman Mary Burns seemed to speak for the entire council.
“I really feel for you guys (living adjacent to the construction) but there’s no way out of it. You have to do what you have to do.”
Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston summed it up: “Construction is what it is.”
After the public hearing, Alderwoman Robin Alaniz moved to approve the variance; Mayor Pro-Tem Luis Rodriguez seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous; Alderman Chuck Benavides was absent.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.