City of Goliad aldermen rejected approving a Facebook Live camera system that would enable council meetings to be streamed live by a vote of 3-2 at their Feb. 22 meeting.
Alderman Lydia Flores made the motion to approve the system. Her motion was seconded by alderman Lorinda Rangel.
After discussion, the motion was killed as aldermen Robin Alaniz, Mary Gleinser and Luis Rodriguez, who voted against approving the system.
“I think we should postpone buying the system until the new budget season,” Alaniz said.
Alaniz suggested the council hold workshops to concentrate on specifics of the policy.
“I’m not opposed to streaming on Facebook as long as we have no comments on the page,” Alaniz said.
Alaniz voiced her concern about vendors and contractors not wanting their bids known during streams of the meetings.
“Maybe that’s something that can be put into executive session,” Alaniz said. “This will give us time to think about it and put it in the budget come September and have an item specifically for it.”
Gleinser agreed with Alaniz.
“I think this warrants additional investigation, because we had a vendor who was concerned that the method of performing his task was proprietary information. He didn’t want that discussed,” Gleinser said. “There are people who would hesitate to be on camera.”
“Transparency is great. I have nothing to hide,” Alaniz said. “I just think we need to make sure we get it done and right and we’re not turning away any people who might want to come talk to us and don’t want to be on Facebook.”
The council approved the streaming of meetings on Facebook Live at a previous meeting.
“We’ve discussed this in several meetings already,” Flores said. “I feel like it’s just time to get it done.”
Jimmy Garcia, who is running for a spot on the city council in the May 6 general election, said during public comment that he favored the meetings being streamed live on Facebook.
Also during the Feb. 22 meeting, Goliad Code Enforcement Officer Julia Post reported that five properties within the city that were out of compliance have been improved to city code.
