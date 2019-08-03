Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston and Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett have pledged better cooperation between their respective government bodies.
The declarations followed a testy, hour-long question-and-answer session at the Goliad City Council meeting Wednesday that began with Bennett’s criticizing the Advance-Guard’s reporting, saying that after reading the story he thought he was living in an alternate universe.
At issue was Bennett’s unilateral decision to renovate the south Memorial Auditorium restrooms prior to the county’s hosting an Aug. 28 convention of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission (GCRPC) – which is expected to attract between 300 and 400 attendants.
Because the city and the county share ownership, at its previous session the city council expressed its disappointment that Bennett had not consulted with the city about his renovation plans – which is stipulated by an interlocal agreement between the two governmental bodies.
However, although Goliad City Administrator Kandi Hubert said she was certain she has on file an executed copy of that agreement, Bennett said the only copy he has seen is a proposed agreement not ratified by either the city or the county.
Bennett told the council that he considered the deterioration of the restrooms a public safety hazard that required immediate attention.
Consequently, he asked the NTEX Construction company to take the job – at a cost just under $50,000.
It was this, Bennett told the council, “or, we had the option of shutting down the auditorium.”
Preston asked Bennett why it was necessary to get the restrooms renovated by August when the facilities were deemed suitable for a meeting of statewide Hispanic scholars last May.
The GCRPC has asked Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to be the keynote speaker.
Preston said, “I have received dozens of phone calls asking that.”
“I don’t regularly tour all the bathrooms in the county,” Bennett replied.
Irritation was evident by both.
When he did make a tour after the GCRPC notified him that Goliad County was to host the convention, what he found was, he says astonishing.
Items that needed immediate repair included:
•An electrical panel loose from the wall with electrical wiring exposed.
•No ground fault interrupter plugs.
•Handicap rails lying on the floor.
•Plaster falling from the ceiling and the walls.
•Inoperative exhaust fans.
•Rotting and insecure bathroom stalls.
“I’m a journeyman electrician,” he said. “This clearly was a health and safety issue.
“This (the auditorium) is a great building. But it has dilapidated until it is an embarrassment,” he said. “It is risky business to operate it.”
A property oversight committee, tasked in 2017 with monitoring the condition of the building, has met only once just prior to Hurricane Harvey.
Funding for the renovation, according to Preston, comes from a General Land Office Grant whose monies are expected in September.
“I’m shocked that we have fixed three bathrooms at no cost and we’re talking about it. It’s a win-win situation,” said Bennett.
City ordinance stipulates that any expenditure above $5,000 must have council approval. Because county funds are paying for the restroom renovation, Bennett – no aficionado of bureaucracy – saw no reason to consult the city council.
“Was there a contract?” Preston asked.
“No,” Bennett replied.
“It was a verbal contract?” Preston asked.
“It was a handshake,” Bennett answered, “because that is all I have. A signature is no better than the hand that signs it.”
Both Bennett and Preston then tried to turn the focus forward, specifically to reactivating the committee.
“I’ve always felt the more people you have involved, the harder it is to get anything done,” Alderwoman Mary Burns said.
It was Burns who put Bennett’s appearance on the city council agenda.
He was accompanied by an entourage of two county commissioners, County Treasurer Bryan Howard, Sheriff Kirby Brumby, Sheriff’s Capt. John Pape and NTEX Contractor owner Cory Pedeville.
Bennett and the council agreed to pare the seven-member committee to just two: Bennett and Preston.
City Attorney Barbara Boulware, attending the session via computer, said she already had started to draft an amended inter-local agreement to be presented to the city council Aug. 13 and later before the Goliad Commissioners Court.
Bennett said the county was hiring a maintenance man whose duties would include handing any emergency at the auditorium – a first for either the city or the county.
Necessary renovation doesn’t stop with the restrooms.
Among the items deserving immediate attention include bringing the electrical wiring up to code, repairing the deckled floor, repairing the windows and painting.
“Don’t look up if you are going to the auditorium,” Bennett warned the council. “There are 1936 cobwebs up there. We have kicked the can again and again down the road.
“Well, we’re picking up the can,” Preston replied.
After the council session, Council Alderwoman Robin Alaniz, offered her assessment of the hour-long discussion.
“All we are asking for is just some professional courtesy.”
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.