Goliad County Commissioners have approved a bid of $36,060.84 from Gerloff Company, Inc., for mold remediation at the Market Street Annex.
During the Sept. 12 meeting of the commissioners court, commissioners voted 3-1 to accept the bid. Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns voted against the bid.
“We had it tested for mold and we waited,” Bennett said. “We got a roof put on it and now we’ve had to have it tested for mold again. I believe Gerloff has been doing a good job at the old hospital (Goliad County Franklin Street Annex). They’re the only ones who turned in a bid.”
Bruns tried to bring up the Texas Department of Public Safety’s prior interest in an office at the Franklin Street Annex, but was cut off by Bennett.
“This is not about DPS,” Bennett said. “This is about approving a mold remediation project at Market Street.”
“DPS had talked about them doing the repairs on the building,” Bruns said. “Should we talk with them to see if they are still interested?”
“We have double-, triple-checked,” Bennett said. “DPS has no firm plans to move to Goliad. They have a state-of-the-art office in Victoria and they have no intentions of moving.”
Bruns said DPS recently underwent redistricting and may come to the commissioners court about leasing office space in the Market Street Annex.
“I think the last time they talked to us, they were talking about remodeling the building, including repairing the inside,” Bruns said. “I would think instead of spending $36,000, we would check with them to see if they’re still interested.”
“The sheriff has checked extensively,” Bennett replied to Bruns. “The man who handles Goliad has told numerous people he has no intention of moving out of Victoria to Goliad.”
“That’s not what I’ve heard,” Bruns said.
“Well, I’m guessing that the sheriff has a little better insight than you do on this,” Bennett told Bruns.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales made the motion to approve the bid. Morales’ motion was seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards.
