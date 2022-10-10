Goliad County Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2023 fiscal year budget and tax rate at their meeting on Sept. 12.
The total tax rate will remain at .7918130 per $100 valuation.
“The taxes did not change from last year,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “They remain at .7918130. That’s .7121490 for the general fund and .0796640 for the special road and bridge fund. It’s the same as it was last year. No changes.”
According to Bennett, the tax rate will raise more taxes for maintenance and operation than the current tax rate.
“The tax rate will effectively be raised by 4.74 percent,” Bennett said.
The budget includes a 3% pay raise for county employees, excluding elected officials.
“I’m not aware of any issues,” Bennett said of the budget. “It’s the fourth balanced budget we’ve delivered in a row.”
Bennett said the county faces severe challenges ahead.
“We had expenses cast on us that we weren’t anticipating or could do nothing about,” Bennett said. “I believe we had a 7.5% health insurance increase. Our fuel costs will surely double. Itv takes a lot of money. We’re running on fumes. It’s very important that we increase our income.”
In other action:
• Commissioners approved a bid of $36,060.84 from Gerloff Company, Inc., for mold remediation at the Market Street Annex
• Commissioners approved the use of capital credits revenue for the county’s annual CASA program contribution.
• Commissioners approved a $10,000 line item transfer for equipment rental for Precinct 1
• Commissioners approved a $50,000 line item transfer for furniture, equipment and road and bridge materials for Precinct 1
• Commissioners approved a $1,300 and $1,700 line item transfers for the county clerk’s office
• Commissioners approved paying the Texas County & District Retirement System to catch up three employees’ contributions
• Commissioners ratified county auditor ($60,000) and first assistant ($33,280) salaries for fiscal year 2023
• Commissioners ratified salaries totaling $90,090 for the 24th, 135th and 267th court reporters and alternate court reporters for the 2023 fiscal year
• Commissioners approved salaries, expenses and other allowances for elected officials
