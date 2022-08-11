Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved a $172,000 contract proposal with Gerloff Company Inc. on July 25 for water damage repairs to the Franklin Street Annex.
“Our deductible is $10,000,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “That’s a pretty cheap remodel job.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns asked if the repair job went out for bids.
“This was an emergency repair,” Bennett said. “You’re not required to go out for bids on emergencies. If it was a half-million-dollar job, it would still be $10,000.”
In other action:
• The commissioners unanimously approved using abandoned vehicle funds to advertise for bids for the purchase of one vehicle for the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office.
• The commissioners unanimously approved the usage of a Precinct 1 water truck by the Goliad County Fairgrounds on Aug. 11-15.
• The commissioners approved the bid from Oilpatch Petroleum for diesel and H&C Construction Inc., for seal coat.
