Goliad County Judge Mike Bennet said the county will seek an emergency grant to repair and renovate portions of the courthouse.
During the March 28 meeting of the commissioners court, Bennett said representatives of O’Connell Architecture in Austin performed a walkthrough of the courthouse and presented a consultation proposal for the grant.
Commissioners unanimously approved the proposal for the consultation, which will cost $8,000.
“Miss (Tere) O’Connell was formerly the head of the Texas Historical Commission,” Bennett said. “I think we’ll get (the grant), because these are not self-healing episodes here. They continue to get worse.”
Bennett said there is water leakage in the courtroom, grand jury room and county attorney’s office and exterior damage around the courthouse.
“We need to get this repaired,” Bennett said. “Sometimes we let items get a little bit too far out of repair before we take action.”
Bennett said O’Connell Architecture offered to assist the county to get the grant application completed and get permission from the Texas Historical Commission to do the work.
“You just can’t hire a carpenter off the street to start working on this building,” Bennett said. “They won’t allow it. We’ve been waiting for two months to get the monuments washed outside, because the Texas Historical Commission has to say it’s OK. We don’t make the rules. We just try to live by them.”
Bennett said the $8,000 consultation fee could possibly be recovered in the grant.
“It’s just a proposal and she will come down here and we will walk this thing all together,” Bennett said. “After she makes her recommendations, we’ll see what we need to do next. It’s going to be an expensive project.”
Bennett said O’Connell would remain as a liaison with the engineering firm of Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates through the project.
“When the contractors come with change orders, as they always do, she’ll help us evaluate them and make the proper decision,” Bennett said.
“The building has been here a long, long time and served Goliad County well. It’s time to repay the favor to the building.”
