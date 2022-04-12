Goliad County approved a quarantine policy mandate by the Texas Legislature during the March 28 meeting of the commissioners court.
House Bill 2073 relates to quarantine leave for firefighters, peace officers and emergency medical technicians.
“It requires local government to provide quarantine leave for a specific group of employees which are ordered to go under quarantine or isolation due to possible exposure to a communicable disease,” said Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard. “This is something mandated by the legislature and we pretty much have to approve it.”
Howard said time spent in quarantine does not count against an employee’s sick time. He also said dispatchers, jail deputies and constables are eligible for the quarantine leave.
The bill states that off-duty exposures will not be covered under the policy.
“It’s going to be tough sometimes to say where you got it,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards.
“That would be a department head decision,” Howard said.
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett informed the commissioners of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Director Henry Guajardo’s decision to rescind his letter requesting the county release Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent from its lease agreement with the county for office space at the Franklin Street Annex.
Commissioners approved Guajardo’s request at a previous meeting.
“We need to consult an attorney on it because we’ve already accepted his letter to move out,” Bennett said.
In other action, commissioners approved Sheriff Roy Boyd’s request to make emergency purchases of three vehicles using funds from the Operation Lone Star grant.
Commissioners also approved seeking bids for roof repairs for the Market Street Annex.
