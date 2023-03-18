County denies Goliad ISD early-voting site at GMS

Goliad County commissioners rejected a temporary branch for a second early-voting location during their meeting on Feb. 27.
Goliad County Election Administrator Norma Edison told the commissioners that Goliad ISD requested an early-voting site at its middle school campus. Goliad ISD has a bond issue on the May 6 general election ballot.
“It would be walking distance from all three schools, being that they do work long hours, early mornings to late evenings,” Edison said.
Edison’s office at the Franklin Street Annex is the primary early-voting location.
Pct. 2 Commissioner David Young led the opposition to the proposal. He said Goliad ISD employees are protected by state law to take paid time off to vote on election day.
“They would be breaking the law if they did not allow their school teachers to drive one half of a mile to the Annex to vote,” Young said. “Also, May 6 is election day. That’s a Saturday. If you drive by the schoolhouse at 4:30 in the afternoon, there ain’t many cars there.”
Edison reminded Young that the second location would be only for early voting and not for election day.
Young said having an early-voting location at a Goliad ISD campus would provide “a favorable voting location” for the bond issue.
“If they want to run their own election, I don’t have a problem with that. I don’t have any control over that,” Young said. “It doesn’t matter what side of the issue you’re on, I don’t want to vote for one side having an advantage because you’re putting a ballot box right in their home.”
Young and Pct. 4 Commissioner Kevin Fagg cited security concerns as another reason to deny the on-campus early-voting location.
The proposal failed for a lack of a motion.
Goliad Superintendent Holly Lyon said she was disappointed with the county’s decision.
“I’m sad that the commissioners court doesn’t value teachers in their place in the community to be able to afford that second polling place,” Lyon told the Advance-Guard.
Lyon said early voting has been held at campuses in the school district in the past.
“Prior to 2021, one of our buildings had always been used as a polling place for local elections,” Lyon said. “This isn’t something new for Goliad. So I was very disappointed with the outcome. It is their decision and I respect that, and we’re going to continue to partner with them, but I really wish our entities – city, county and schools – could work together, because it really minimizes the costs of elections to taxpayers.”
Earlier, commissioners approved an election services contract with Goliad ISD for Edison to conduct the May 6 general election by a 3-2 vote. Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards and Young were the dissenting votes.
Commissioners unanimously approved polling locations for the May 6 general election, excluding the temporary early-voting election polling location proposed by Goliad ISD.
In other action, commissioners:
• unanimously approved updated district and county civil filing fees, and district and county court costs;
• unanimously approved a resolution designating Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby as an authorized signatory for grant applications;
• unanimously approved placing obsolete IT equipment for sale on GovDeals.com;
• unanimously approved adding $50,000 to vehicle/equipment and road and bridge material lines to the Pcts. 2 and 4 regular road and bridge budget;
• unanimously approved a bid from Lester Construction to perform paving and drainage repairs on Dallas and Anastasia streets, and Union Avenue;
• approved a proposed master plan for the Ellis Ranch subdivision;
• and unanimously approved the placing of 225 flags at the Fannin Monument on the graves of Col. J.W. Fannin and his Texian Army soldiers.
