County gets flag drop-off depository

GOLIAD – Goliad County now has an official depository for old and retired flags.
It’s a part of a statewide campaign by the National Association of Counties and the Texas Association of Counties.
All 254 Texas counties are receiving a collection box for worn-out flags.
Goliad’s collection box is in the foyer of the Goliad Sheriff’s Office.
The collection box affords flag owners a quick and easy way to drop off old flags.
“When people drop off a flag, we will properly burn it,” Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby says.
