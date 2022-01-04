The Goliad Commissioners Court heard a proposal to replace the current voting system that the county of Goliad has with a more secure voting system. The new system would be secured with military grade encryption, making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for a person to tamper with the electronic management system workstation. This system would provide a paper trail to fall back on in case issues such as recounts arise.
This equipment would not be connected to the internet, instead being stand alone machines. The paper ballots are also secured by a weighted paper. This weighted paper would make false ballots unviable. There would be a number of checks and balances to keep the integrity of votes intact.
The machine will use a USB drive as a memory device that collects scanned data from the paper ballots. These USB drives are also encrypted and any attempt to replace the USB drive with another drive would result in an error from the software.
Results would be received from these USB drives faster than they would with the current machines.
After hearing this proposal, the commissioners unanimously moved to approve this new proposal. Training on the new system will be included so no issues may arise through use of unfamiliar technology.
Generally, however, the average voter will not notice any difference in the way they vote.
