Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett provided an update on the three solar energy plant projects in the county while announcing he has been in talks with a “crypto mining operation” to possibly replace the Coleto Creek Power Plant, which will shut down by 2027.
During the Feb. 14 meeting of the commissioners court, Bennett expressed the importance of expediency in replacing the Coleto Creek Power Plant and the $1,158,000 it provides annually in tax revenue.
“We are going to continue our best to see if we can’t take care of the financial issues that we have in Goliad County,” Bennett said. “Because if we take a $1.15 million hit, we’re all going to notice it in a big way.”
Two of the solar energy projects – Tulsita and Peregrine – are behind schedule and have asked to receive one-year extensions.
Bennett said the extensions were written in the contracts with the county, and that the companies weren’t required to request them.
“They’re a guarantee,” Bennett said of the extensions. “I acknowledged their requests and that was the end of it.”
Bennett said Tulsita Solar applied for the extension in December and is seeking a buyer, and Peregrine Solar has been sold to Consolidated Edison.
“I am very hopeful that ConEd is going to carry this to fruition,” Bennett said.
Commissioner Kenneth Edwards expressed his concerns with the Tulsita and Peregrine projects and requested Bennett keep the court more informed on discussions he has with prospective energy providers.
“You knew about (Tulsita’s extension request) in December and we’re just now hearing about the extension,” Edwards said. “Whether you have the right to give the extension or not is debatable. But what I would ask in the future is if you could be a little more respectful to the court and keep us updated a little better.”
“I believe I sent out a notice,” Bennett said to Edwards. “I’ll check that. As I said, this is a rubber stamp. It’s a guarantee. They don’t even have to ask us to do this.”
Commissioner David Bruns also requested Bennett be more forthcoming with information to the court.
“If these companies email you, I would like you to forward us the emails, so we know where they’re at and what their delays are,” Bruns said.
“Here’s the issue with that,” Bennett answered. “Loose lips sink ships. To put out in the public particulars of what negotiations are occurring is probably not the best idea for this county.”
“We’re not the public,” Bruns responded. “We’re the five governing people over this county.”
Bennett said he was encouraged about the Weser solar project, which is owned by Renewable Energy Systems (RES).
“RES is one of the leaders in the industry,” Bennett said. “They have a reputation for finishing what they start. Having said that, there is no guarantee any of these projects will be finished. But if you don’t throw your hook in the water, you won’t catch any fish.”
All three solar energy projects have been granted tax abatements.
Bennett said one crypto mining operation he has contacted would like to take over the Coleto Creek Power Plant.
“It almost sounds like pie-in-the-sky, but they tell me (the crypto mining operation) could yield Goliad County $9 million a year,” Bennett said. “That’s our entire budget, so that would be a good thing. We could lower taxes and be set for a good while.”
Bennett expressed one concern about the crypto mining corporations.
“A lot of the crypto miners hail from China, and I have an issue with that,” Bennett said. “I haven’t worked through that in my mind. I just haven’t got there yet. And maybe that’s a personal issue. But I’m going to be real hesitant to jump in without having all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•