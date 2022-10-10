Goliad County Commissioners court tabled the possible adoption of a policy limiting expenditures by outgoing county officials.
During discussion of the proposed policy at the Sept. 12 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett and Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard suggested Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns not attend a state conference in October. Bruns did not seek reelection and his term ends on Dec. 31.
“A person that is outgoing after four years that has two or three months left in office does not need additional training,” Bennett said. “If you want to go socialize, that’s a different deal. But this is a training conference, and to think you need training in your case after eight years so you can make it through the last two months … I just don’t see it. Help me.”
Bruns said he had already paid to attend the conference.
“I was voted in because I was trusted, and it’s my tax money I’m spending and I definitely don’t waste my tax money,” Bruns said.
Bennett said his training budget was depleted by the previous county judge when he went into office in January 2019.
“I don’t recall the previous county judge doing any training near the end of the year,” Bruns said.
The policy would affect Bruns, justices of the peace Pat Calhoun and Ermalinda Rodriguez, County Treasurer Bryan Howard, and County/District Clerk Mary Ellen Flores.
Bruns and Precinct 4 Commissioner Kirby Brumby noted that Howard’s name was left off the agenda’s list of officials not renominated or reelected. Howard lost in the Republican primary in his bid for the county clerk/district clerk office.
“It’s on my list,” Bennett said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said if officials are attending a conference to receive an award, they should be allowed to do so at the county’s expense.
Howard recommended holding those not renominated or reelected to 25% per budget item in the new budget from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
“If we did that, I’d hope we could add something on the training aspects of it, because if a new commissioner comes in and the previous commissioner has spent all their training budget, the new commissioner is going to be in a bad way. I don’t know why an outgoing commissioner would need to spend the training budget in the last two months of the year when they’re going to be doing something else after the first of the year.”
“I have my chief deputy going to all the training that I was supposed to go to,” Howard said.
Bruns asked why the court was wanting to adopt the policy, which was adopted by the 72nd Legislature in 1991.
“We’ve never done this before, and I don’t understand why we’re doing it this year,” Bruns said. “We never did this in my eight years as commissioner.”
“Because it’s a state law,” Bennett replied. “
Brumby made the motion that an outgoing elected official can spend 25% of his/her total budget. Brumby’s motion was seconded by Bruns.
Bruns’ second drew a sigh from Bennett.
“In my opinion, this is a pretty straight-forward request,” Bennett said. “It’s just stopping abuse, which has occurred, and it isn’t funny, Commissioner Bruns. You heard me say 100% of my training budget was gone, right?”
“I don’t remember that,” Bruns said.
“Well, it’s not necessary that you remember it,” Bennett said. “I can show it to you on paper.”
Bruns said he had already registered for the county commissioner’s state conference in Austin on Oct. Howard asked Bruns, “What are you going to learn for the next three months?”
“I might come back into office one day,” Bruns answered.
Howard said Bruns’ replacement should go to the conference instead.
As Brumby’s motion was going to a vote, Bennett said the 25% of the budget could be spent irresponsibly by the outgoing official.
“They can buy pencils and paper knowing that there won’t be any money in the box for rocks and road-patching material,” Bennett said. “We need to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”
“But the road-patching material will still be there and so will the pencils and paper when they take office,” Bruns said.
Brumby said he was open to amending his motion.
“I’d like to see the training cut out 100%,” Bennett said.
Brumby withdrew his motion as Bennett moved to table the item.
“We can write down our proposals and pass them around,” Bennett said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•