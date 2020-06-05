County judge questioning lack of bidding for roof work

GOLIAD – County Judge Mike Bennett is concerned because commissioners didn’t seek bids for the $364,000 repair of the auditorium in 2017, so they do not know if the price was high, low or right on target.
“The rules are set in place for a reason,” Bennett said “They are set in place to protect the public and allow us to be good stewards of the money we have purview over.”
Back in February 2017, the county approved A-Lert Roof Systems Centurion Industries for the work to replace the auditorium roof.
“Centurion Industrials sent a letter to Commissioner David Bruns detailing the scope of the work they intended to do,” Bennett said.
Their bid, according to the Stephen Hrdlicka Jr., director of sales and business development with A-Lert, was submitted in line with the guidelines of The Interlocal Purchasing System that handles the bidding for governmental projects.
“They have done several jobs in Goliad at the school, the city and the county,” Bruns said during a commissioners court meting Tuesday, May 26.
Rusty Friedrichs, current county auditor, countered this statement saying, “The county has never done business with Centurion.”
Bennett’s concern is that TIPS says they did not handle the bidding and that the county did not get pricing from other companies.
Hrdlicka said that notification to TIPS was an oversight and one that is being remedied now.
“Right around the time of the project, we had a sudden death in the company,” Hrdlicka said. “It was something that slipped through the cracks.”
Several commissioners were not concerned about the events because it occurred just over three years ago and the work was done and done well.
“It has been done. The bills are paid,” said Commissioner Alonzo Morales, echoing the comment of Commissioner Kenneth Edward of “let it go.”
“This was all done in one day. We got a proposal. We joined an organization and we accepted the contract all in one day without receiving any other pricing or any assurances we were getting the best deal,” said Bennett, who was not county judge at the time the contract was awarded.
Bruns, after the meeting, said that he was told during commissioner training sessions that the use of a TIPS certified company, such as A-Lert, would negate the need for a formal bidding process.
“What that certified means is they are able to do governmental work without the need for the bid process,” Bruns said.
Hrdlicka said that using a certified member of TIPS “guarantees the city, county or school co-op pricing.
“It saves them time and money.
“Going out for formal bids takes a lot of time and a lot of money.
“Most of the time you have to hire a consultant or architect.”
Bruns also reminds that the contract was approved by the county attorney and the city attorney prior to any work being done.
“There was a lot of people involved in this, not just me,” Bruns said. “I was just the one going out and getting information.”
A request for information from TIPS was not provided by deadline.
Howard said that TIPS should have, but was never asked, to handle the bidding process.
“TIPS never did anything on our behalf to get bids,” the auditor said.
How it began
Bennett began looking into this late last year because of a $24,000 bill received from Centurion that the company said was not paid by the county. When he called TIPS, he was told they were not involved in this contract.
“Per review of our records, neither vendor nor member reported this purchase to TIPS. Nor was a TIPS vendor fee collected on this purchase,” said Sarah Reynolds, attorney with TIPS, in a letter to the county dated Feb. 21, 2020.
As the auditorium is jointly owned by the city and county, the city council also approved this work based, at least in part, on the county’s assurance that the proper bidding procedures were followed.
“We assured them we went through all the necessary and proper steps to comply with the bidding process,” Bennett said during commissioners court meeting. “At this point I do not know if we got a deal and got the job done for $100,000 less than it was worth. I don’t know if we paid right on the money. And I don’t know if we paid $100,000 too much.”
This is why, he said, the county is required to go through a bidding process.
Edwards, who was new on the court when this was approved in 2017, said that the price was right for the work.
“We got good work,” Edwards said. “I have no reason to doubt if the price was over or under.
“It was in the range we had been discussing for years. If it could stand up to Harvey, I have no complaints with it.
“I was present when we went out there and they described what they were going to do and how they were going to do it. We got it done.”
County Attorney Rob Baiamonte and Morales both said that if bidding was necessary, it should have been done by the auditor at the time.
“You guys are relying on the previous auditor for that,” Baiamonte said. “If it didn’t get done, it looks like it fell on the previous auditor.”
Howard, referring to state regulations, said that it is the responsibility of commissioners to ensure all bid requirements are fulfilled.
All in a day
Hrdlicka said that the use of A-Lert as a certified member of TIPS negates the need legally for bids.
“I know we followed the pricing schedule,” he said. “The project was run through TIPS.
“I don’t know if everything was filed correctly. I think Goliad had just signed up on TIPS so they might have been unfamiliar with that process.”
Commissioner Mickey White posed the question, “We only became a member of TIPS in 2017, the same day we passed this. How does (the salesman) say he followed the rules of TIPS.”
Bennett added, “We told the city we followed all the bid procedures and right now it doesn’t appear we did.”
“My fear is the city is going to want their $182,000 back.”
Baiamonte assured that the county was acting in good faith with its dealings and that the city would not be requesting back their share of the cost.
“I think this is a way of digging up dirt on commissioners court,” Baiamonte said.
Minimal concerns
Concern from commissioners was minimal about these events, excluding the judge and White.
“The project has already been done,” Baiamonte said. “Whether it is a $100,000 over, $100,000 less or right on the money is totally immaterial.”
None of these events would be grounds for the city to request repayment of their portion, Baiamonte said.
“If you just make a mistake, then they have no legal action,” the attorney said.
Bennett repeated that his concern was with the contract and if all the proper procedures were followed. “I don’t blame y’all for taking the word of a sales guy. He signed his name to it.
“It enabled him to sell a roofing job without any competition. So there was stimulus involved to do this.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.