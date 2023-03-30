County judge wants to see more revenue generated from auditorium, fairgrounds

Goliad County commissioners and Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett expressed their skepticism of continuing an interlocal agreement with the City of Goliad for the operations and maintenance of the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
During the March 13 meeting of the commissioners court, Bennett said the current agreement is not fiscally beneficial to the county.
“This needs to turn into a facility that’s run like a business,” Bennett said.
Bennett said he met with Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses and plans to meet with the Goliad County Fair Association to suggest possible ways of better utilizing the auditorium and fairgrounds.
“Two weeks ago, the mayor and I had a meeting, and I laid out a plan for her for the fairgrounds and the Goliad County Memorial Auditorium,” Bennett said. “There’s a saying in business if you’re just breaking even, not making any money, not really losing any money, you’re just skipping stones. As near as I can tell, Goliad County has been skipping stones with the fairgrounds and the auditorium for a long, long time.”
Bennett said the fairgrounds, including the open-air rodeo arena, could host more events to bring in additional revenue.
“If we want to go with the definition of insanity and just keep on doing the same thing and hope it will get better, I suppose we can do that,” Bennett said.
“I’ve got a plan for those fairgrounds out there so they can be utilized pretty much on a weekly basis as opposed to having one rodeo a year, one fair a year, and a couple of ropings in between. That is not a money-making venture out there the way it is. As a matter of fact, it’s a money-losing venture because we don’t have the funds to sustain what we have. We can’t keep up with the maintenance.”
Bennett mentioned ranch rodeos, tractor pulls, ropings, barrel races and car shows as possible events to be held at the fairgrounds.
Pct. 2 Commissioner David Young expressed his concerns with the partnership with the city.
“When it’s a 50-50 type of partnership, you’re going to have this bickering that you’ve had all my life with this auditorium,” Young said. “I’ve lived here a long time and it’s always been a problem.”
The agreement calls for a Property Oversight Committee consisting of the mayor, county judge and a representative from the Texas Historical Commission.
“If people are satisfied with the way the auditorium and fairgrounds are managed, then we shouldn’t change anything,” Bennett said.
