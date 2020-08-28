GOLIAD – Looking for options to help resolve recurring budget concerns involving county emergency medical services, the Goliad County Commissioners Court decided to turn the matter over to the county’s citizens by unanimously voting to place a nonbinding referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot to gauge support for creating an emergency services district to oversee EMS operations. County leaders, including County Judge Mike Bennett and commissioners Kenneth Edwards, Alonzo Morales, Mickey White and David Bruns, each studied the possibility of creating an emergency services district and discussed the results of their research during a recent county commissioners court meeting.
