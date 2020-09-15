GOLIAD – Members of the Goliad County Commissioners Court continued to spar over budgetary issues and procedure during a special called meeting on Sept. 2 at the Goliad County Courthouse.
The meeting was called by Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards, Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales and Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns, who also asked via social media that members of the public attend.
Edwards voiced concern that $200,000 had been removed from his road and bridge budget without his knowledge, and an item on the agenda was whether to transfer $200,000 from the county’s uncommitted funds to his road materials fund.
Edwards said that at one point during the budget process, he had $400,000 in his road and bridge special fund and that the money had been removed.
“That $400,000 is gone,” he said. “They started pulling money from my road and bridge fund. I save money for the bigger projects, and I try not to spend it all. I would like for the (county) auditor to explain to me (what happened to the money in his fund).”
County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs pointed to a copy of the budget worksheet and showed different columns where money was listed. He said one portion of the budget, which was listed $200,000 in Edwards’ road and bridge fund, is contingent on the county receiving grant money from the Texas General Land Office and that the county has not yet received the money...
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/