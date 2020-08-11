County looking into forming emergency services district

GOLIAD – Commissioners are back to talking about creating an emergency services district to manage the operations of the county’s emergency medical services.
At issue is a continuing increase in the number of overtime hours being billed to the county by the EMS department.
“About a year ago we discussed this,” said Commissioner David Bruns. “We thought it was maybe a good idea to look into it.”
County Judge Mike Bennett said that Gonzales County has a similar situation and proposed finding others in the state to look at a model.
“We don’t have the time or resources to help you manage this overtime issue,” Bennett said looking at those that head the EMS department here. “I think it would be a benefit to you.”
The county has until Aug. 17 to decide if they want to put this on the November ballot “to see if there is a taste for it in the county,” the judge said. “It is non-binding. It certainly doesn’t mean we are going to privatize EMS.
“We need some better controls on this, though. We just don’t seem to have the ability to get our arms wrapped around it.”
Worth noting is that this is not an effort to increase taxes.
“If we took a dime out of our tax rate, and it went from 65 cents to 55 cents, the emergency services district would pick up that dime,” Bennett said.
This would also mean that the fire department and EMS could be both in the same building because they would fall into this district.