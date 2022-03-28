Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said during the March 14 commissioners court meeting that he is considering creating a fire marshal position for the county.
Bennett said he has considered asking Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Story to assume the role for a “small stipend.”
“That way we could issue citations when people were way out of line setting fires,” Bennett said.
Story joined the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020. He is a retired captain of the Houston Fire Department and has experience as a deputy fire marshal.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales, who serves as the fire chief for the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, supported Bennett’s recommendation.
“He would have the authority to do that because he is a licensed arson investigator,” Morales said.
Also during the meeting, Bennett sought Morales’ advice on the county possibly imposing a burn ban.
“I get the phone calls for the stopped-up toilets and the fact that the fields are on fire,” Bennett said. “People are asking about burn bans because I know we’ve had a rash of fires lately.”
Morales said burn bans are determined by the level of the “heat index”
The magic number is 500,” Morales said. “I looked it up yesterday and it’s between 300 and 400. That’s a moderate level.”
Goliad County is one of the few counties in South Texas few counties in South Texas not under a burn ban. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, over half of the counties in Texas were under burn bans as of March 17. DeWitt, Karnes, Bee and Refugio counties, all contiguous to Goliad County, were under burn bans as of March 17.
“Most of the fires have been off the edge of a roadway,” Morales said. “They were either caused by something dragging on the roadway or somebody throwing out a lit cigarette.”
Morales said he believes only “two or three” of the recent fires started from controlled burns.
“There’s nothing you can really control with those types of fires from the edge of the roadway,” Morales said.
Residents are required to obtain a burn permit when their county is under a burn ban.
