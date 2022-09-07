Tensions between two Goliad County officials have surfaced after open county bank accounts were discovered by an outside auditor with the county treasurer calling the county clerk/district clerk “obstinate.”
During the July 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard said he had learned of “four or five” accounts in Prosperity Bank.
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said the accounts totalled $652,000.
Howard claimed during the meeting that the county clerk’s office, headed by County Clerk/District Clerk Mary Ellen Flores, was aware of the accounts.
When asked by Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns if he had ever received bank statements on the accounts, Howard replied. They have been sent to P.O. Box 50, which goes to the clerk’s office.”
Flores told the Advance-Guard that she was blocked by Howard from receiving statements on accounts, which the court approved to be transferred to the county’s depository bank, First National Bank of Shiner.
“He has even blocked me from receiving the statements set up by (my) office,” Flores said. “Once I notified the outside auditor of Howard’s continued practice to keep me from receiving statements, I finally received the statements.”
The Advance-Guard contacted Flores after the meeting. According to Flores, the five accounts totalled $77,420.62 with $76,791.88 being in a minor trust account. The remaining $628. 74 was spread over four savings accounts.
“These funds are not county funds,” Flores said. “With the exception of one account, they are accounts for bonds, litigants and minors in cases filed in the courts. Minor children funds can be held for years.”
Flores said she and Howard have not communicated in “a long time.”
“There’s no use in talking to her,” Howard said. “She won’t do anything. She’s obstinate.
“I don’t have to do her job for her. If she needs a bank statement, she needs to ask for it. And you know what? She would get it, promptly.”
Flores is running against Bennett for county judge in the Nov. 8 general election.
Howard, who failed in his primary bid to secure the Republican nomination for Flores’ office in the Nov. 3 election, said Flores “never shows up to work.”
“I don’t know how she stayed in there,” Howard said. “Everybody says she is such a nice lady. She’s worked there all of her life. That doesn’t mean she’s doing a good job.”
Flores did not wish to respond to Howard’s comments.
Bennett said he believes the accounts are trust funds maintained by Flores’ office.
“All accounts controlled by the county must be in our depository bank regardless of whether they are taxpayer funds or not. It’s the law,” Bennett told the Advance-Guard on Aug. 14. “The outside auditor requested the clerk provide him with the reconciliations on those accounts and she did not comply with his request. The outside auditor told us during his presentation that the accounts should be moved to our depository bank where under the statutes they are required to be collateralized.
“The accounts currently housed in Prosperity Bank are not collateralized and there is no oversight by the county auditor or county treasurer. The commissioners court unanimously ordered that the accounts be moved to the depository bank immediately and over three weeks later the clerk has still not complied.”
Bennett said the $652,000 figure came from the outside auditor.
“I misquoted that number that is actually $620,000,” Bennett said. “That number is cited in the outside audit report. I can assure you that I had no knowledge of these Prosperity Bank accounts until I read the outside auditors report and I want them moved to the depository bank where they belong. Nothing more.”
When asked if he has tried to get Flores’ and Howard’s offices to work together, Bennett replied, “Getting into personal disagreements and he said-she said quotes is a place I just don’t go.”
