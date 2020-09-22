GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court approved a new tax rate during a meeting held Sept. 8 after a debate on whether to give a raise to the county’s chief deputy treasurer resulted in a 3-2 vote against the proposal.
Commissioners approved a tax rate of .766516 per $100 property valuation for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The amount of revenue generated by this tax rate will be increased from the amount of revenue for 2019-20 because of an increase in property values.
Reaching the decision took a while because of concerns raised regarding giving two county employees possible salary increases.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns objected to two raises listed as part of the budget — for Jimmy Schulze, the county’s emergency management coordinator, and for Christina Hernandez, the chief deputy treasurer.
County Judge Mike Bennett reminded Bruns that the commissioners court had already voted to approve a pay raise from $1,000 per month to $2,000 while a pandemic or disaster was impacting the county. He said that was reflected in the 2020-21 proposed county budget and noted that the salary had to be budgeted for a year, and that it was uncertain how long the COVID-19 crisis would remain in effect.
