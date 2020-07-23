County reaches point of requiring mask mandate

GOLIAD – On Friday, county leaders were looking into if the mask order was necessary given that the list of active cases released last week included no additional recoveries.
County Judge Mike Bennett said that he would watch the numbers before implementing the state mandate that would require masks to be worn within all businesses.
Numbers released Thursday evening, July 16, put Goliad with 26 active cases, or six above the state’s threshold for the mandate.
Another 18 had recovered and no deaths had been reported in Goliad.
As of noon Friday, his office had not received notification from the state that they were no longer exempt from the mandate.
The judge’s office Friday was working to determine what is required now of the county.
The county has seen the number of cases rise during the past couple of weeks but was always below the state’s threshold.
At the first of July, Gov. Greg Abbott issued his mandate that any county with 20 or more active coronavirus cases must comply with a statewide mask mandate.
This mandate calls for people to wear a covering over their nose and mouth while in a business or building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.
On July 15, Goliad came close with 17 active cases, not quite reaching the state’s threshold for the mask mandate.
Bennett said that while he understands the mandate by the state, he isn’t sure if it will remain in place when the county drops below that amount again.
“I don’t see it being a yo-yo,” he said. “If I get the sense that we are going to above 20 for a bit, then we will begin following the directives.”
The mandate will not have a significant affect on many of the businesses as they already required the face coverings.
“For the most part, people are following the rules set out by the establishments,” he said. “I am going to leave the mandatory masks inside the courthouse for a long time.”
