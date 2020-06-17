County reserves plummet 70%

GOLIAD – A deeper look into the county books has found an estimated $3.14 million that commissioners didn’t know they had.
“We are in dire straights and we all need to get the money we thought should have been returned, returned,” said County Judge Mike Bennett.
However, that is not enough to offset the 70 percent decrease in the general fund that puts the county in a situation where it could have difficulty paying bills come Oct. 1.
“We are in really bad shape,” the judge said. “All of the money is in the precinct hands.”
A recent audit by Harison, Waldrop and Uherek, showed in the four years until Sept. 30, 2019, the county leaders have spent this significant portion of their accumulated reserves, said Steve Van Manen, who presented this an audit of the 2019 spending to commissioners Monday, June 8.
Between 2016 and 2019, the county went from a fund balance of $5.1 million to $1.5 million. During this same time, the county road and bridge funds, totalled for each of the four precincts, grew by $1.49 million.
“We are down below what is considered a minimum balance threshold of 25 percent,” Van Manen said.
That percentage is not arbitrary but based on the pattern of the county receiving the bulk of its tax money after December or three months into its 12 month budget.
The audit didn’t delve into the preceding years, but it was noted by commissioners and the judge that the loss of money was due to budgets being passed that required a depletion in the general fund to balance, a practice discouraged in government.
There is a flip side to this. While the general fund is decreasing, the commissioners have money in county accounts that has been growing during this time.
Precinct 1 had $107,497 in its account at the end of 2019, or about the suggested 25 percent of its budget.
Precinct 2 had 560,907 which is 127 percent of the recommended amount.
Precinct 3 had $1,408,577 or three times the necessary amount.
Precinct 4 had $1,067,540 or 198 percent of the suggested amount.
“We are not out of money,” the judge said. “It is in the wrong place.”
All this came as a seeming surprise to commissioners.
“I was under the impression that at the end of the year, all that money was going back to balance the budget,” said Kenneth Edwards, who echoed comments also made by David Bruns, both commissioners.
“If y’all didn’t know you had it, give it back and all will be good,” Bennett said. “We don’t have any funds.”
Of course this money will not be enough to bring the county reserves back to where it needs to be. However, the county can put money aside in this next fiscal year’s budget to bolster their reserves, Van Manen said.
“This will take care of the short-term. Something else has to take care of the long term,” Van Manen said.
While the commissioners were agreeable to transferring the money back to reserves, it must be calculated how much legally can be moved. Certain fees and taxes are earmarked exclusively for road and bridge repair and cannot be used for anything else. Other funds, which commissioners have discretion over to use for road and bridge repair, can be transferred back to the general fund if not used at the end of the year.
Rusty Friedrichs, county auditor, estimated that about $3 million of the road and bridge money, minus a 25 percent operating reserve for each commissioner, could be transferred back into the general fund to improve its financial standing.
