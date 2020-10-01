GOLIAD – Goliad County leaders hope that their request for approximately $5 million in Community Development Block Grant mitigation funds will help pay for construction of a new emergency medical services building and fire department on land donated by the Goliad Independent School District.
“We have another grant that’s in the works for in the neighborhood of $5 million,” said County Judge Mike Bennett. “There’s a 1 percent buy-in, and we can do 1 percent. This would include (funding for) a new EMS (facility) and fire station, among other things.”
GISD offered a parcel of land to the county next to the city’s water tower for construction of the facilities if it meets the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) criteria for a grant.
“The school board has said with this grant it may have to be in a low income area, but Goliad ain’t but a mile and a half long,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns.
“That would be a great place,” Bennett said. “It’s close to the school, but it’s not in a low income area. So that will be their call, and if it has to be in a low income area then we’re probably back here (considering a different alternative).”
Bruns said he hoped the small size of Goliad would be taken into consideration when the GLO makes a decision regarding the grant.
“It’s what we talked about before – they make the rules,” Bennett said. “It’s the golden rule (those with the money make the rules).”
The commissioners court voted to seek the grant and seek clarification on how the size of the city might impact location requirements.
The commissioners also approved an agreement for renewal of contract for a statewide automated victim notification system that automatically alerts victims when an inmate charged with a crime against them is about to be released from detention.
“This is an automated system, but our jailers call the victims, too,” said Sheriff Kirby Brumby. “We don’t release (an inmate) until we’ve made contact with the victim — it may take three or four hours. Our jail staff also notifies. We make the extra effort to make sure they’re notified.”
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved a pay increase for election workers from $8 per hour to $12 per hour. This was to bring the county rate more in line with what the city of Goliad and the school district pay their election workers.
• Authorized County Attorney Rob Baiamonte to send letters to a roofing company and an energy savings program to seek their assistance in resolving issues with the county.
The roof repair company did not properly prep the roof of the old jail — now serving as the market street annex — before installing a roof on that building, Bruns said.
He and Bennett said they have both attempted to have the issue resolved with the company, but have not succeeded.
“I think a letter would maybe get them moving,” Bruns said. “I don’t get it – it’s a simple fix.”
Bennett said Way Services, which was supposed to provide energy savings services with the county, has failed to do work for which they are contracted.
“They’re just nonresponsive,” he said. “I guess we need a love letter to them as well.”