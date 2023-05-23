County takes steps toward constructing new Berclair firehouse

The Goliad County Commissioners Court took two preliminary steps to begin construction of a new volunteer fire station in Berclair.
During their May 22 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the submission of a resolution for a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program application for funds to construct the facility, and also unanimously approved a contract with John D. Mercer & Associates Inc., for engineering and construction.
The application for the grant did not include an amount. According to County Judge Mike Bennett, the amount needed to construct the facility has not been determined. Bennett said Mercer’s bid was approximately $486,000 for the engineering and construction.
