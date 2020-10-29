GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court has approved the position of elections administrator but that post won’t be filled until after the Nov. 3 election.
Until then, Goliad County/District Clerk Mary Ellen Flores will serve as elections administrator in addition to her other responsibilities.
“It’s been busy,” Flores said, adding that while the position was approved, it won’t be filled until later — possibly after Jan. 1. Adding to the workload is the fact that city and school elections — which are usually held in May — were delayed until November this year because of concerns during the spring involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a recent commissioners court meeting, it was explained that there is training required to get an elections official prepared and that there wasn’t enough time for anyone to complete the training before the election. Early voting began Oct. 13 and will continue through Oct. 30.
“This election has put a lot of strain on my office,” Flores told the commissioners court. “... It’s hard for us to wear all the hats. We’re just trying to get everything done. I think even a part-time elections administrator would help if we can get somebody to do that.
“During the election (season), they’ll be busy. In the off months it will involve taking voter registration. They could clean up the voter lists and do training throughout the year so when the election comes you’re not scrambling to get all that done by election day.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales Jr. suggested the commissioners court approve the position, which has already been included in the county budget.
“We can establish the office — that doesn’t mean we’re hiring anybody (immediately)” Morales said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the position, which they decided will be filled at a later date.
Despite the delay in hiring an elections administrator, County Judge Mike Bennett has said filling the vacancy is a priority for the county. He said he has been advised that not having an elections administrator could potentially open the county to lawsuits.
