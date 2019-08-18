County commissioners Monday initiated a burn ban for the county.

The decision follows the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index reaching between 600 and 700.

The index is a measure of drought conditions that factors in precipitation and soil moisture.

GOLIAD – Most counties declare a burn ban when the index is above 500.

Some burning operations are allowed under the ban, but only by permit issued by Goliad Fire Chief Alonzo Morales – who also is Precinct 2 county commissioner.

Morales told the court that the number of grass fire calls to the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department had been minimal but thought a burn ban would be more of a preventative measure.

The 90-day burn ban is effective immediately; the vote was unanimous